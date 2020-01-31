$224.60 Million in Sales Expected for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to post sales of $224.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.99 million and the highest is $227.00 million. Timkensteel posted sales of $406.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Timkensteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMST. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 2,789.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 145.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Timkensteel during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Timkensteel during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMST traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,871. The company has a market cap of $278.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.61. Timkensteel has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $14.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Earnings History and Estimates for Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST)

