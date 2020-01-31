241 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $310.95 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $319.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

