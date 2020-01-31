24,111 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 132,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $73.53. 12,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

