$244.75 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report $244.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.40 million and the lowest is $241.20 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $202.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,852 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,884 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,995,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.81. 2,563,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average is $120.86. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

