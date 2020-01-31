$252.25 Million in Sales Expected for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will announce sales of $252.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $252.50 million. Archrock reported sales of $233.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $971.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $971.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 250,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 261,110 shares of company stock worth $324,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1,058.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 906,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,875. Archrock has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.