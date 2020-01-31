257 Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cigna by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Cigna by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $196.99 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

