302,195 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Purchased by Prudent Investors Network

Jan 31st, 2020

Prudent Investors Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 302,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,924,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Prudent Investors Network’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. 29,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,815. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

