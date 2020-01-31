3,220 Shares in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in CarMax by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 103,545 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $99.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $100.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

