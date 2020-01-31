3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.81. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

