3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 3M by 27.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,850,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,726,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.81. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.