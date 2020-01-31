$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $4.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the highest is $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.55 billion to $19.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,742,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,852,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,688,000 after purchasing an additional 457,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,663,000 after purchasing an additional 360,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,250,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

