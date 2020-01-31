$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $4.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the highest is $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.55 billion to $19.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,742,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,852,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,688,000 after purchasing an additional 457,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,663,000 after purchasing an additional 360,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,250,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit