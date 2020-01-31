41,800 Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,920 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 72.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.