$42.56 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to report sales of $42.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.89 million and the lowest is $39.13 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $57.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $221.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.96 million to $224.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $203.54 million, with estimates ranging from $168.08 million to $230.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

SOI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,793. The stock has a market cap of $557.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

