4,290 Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,273,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.46. 2,311,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,979. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.