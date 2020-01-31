$49.59 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to post $49.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.12 million and the highest is $51.12 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $180.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.97 million to $181.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $192.27 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $199.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

VCRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,456 shares of company stock worth $397,715 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter.

VCRA traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $22.03. 287,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,686. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.93 million, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

