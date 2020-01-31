54,583 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 89,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 113,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.
Magellan Midstream Partners Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
