58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WUBA. TheStreet raised 58.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.66.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. 58.com has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 58.com will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. FMR LLC raised its position in 58.com by 735.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 58.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,533,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,688,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in 58.com by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 69,688 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the second quarter worth about $8,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

