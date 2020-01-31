$580,000.00 in Sales Expected for BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report $580,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full year sales of $2.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 million to $2.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.64 million, with estimates ranging from $3.78 million to $21.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BeyondAirInc ..

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

In other BeyondAirInc . news, COO Amir Avniel bought 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 470,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $26,544.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,830.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XAIR traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $5.90. 107,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,343. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $89.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.16. BeyondAirInc . has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

