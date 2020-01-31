5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.27. 5N Plus shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 120,390 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of $194.19 million and a P/E ratio of 31.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.26.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$65.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

