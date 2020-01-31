680 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

NYSE MA traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.74. 131,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,438. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total transaction of $6,649,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.