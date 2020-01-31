7,036 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,771,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,663,624. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.