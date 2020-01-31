7,092 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after buying an additional 175,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,628,000 after buying an additional 118,427 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after buying an additional 445,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,238,000 after buying an additional 182,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,416,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $58.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

