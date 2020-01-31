$71.62 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $71.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.09 million and the highest is $72.20 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $64.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $280.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.52 million to $282.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $294.18 million, with estimates ranging from $287.09 million to $306.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Apollo Investment’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,929. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

