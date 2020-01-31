750 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 26.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WABC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

