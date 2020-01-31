808 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 808 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 16,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 42,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $82.71.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roberts Christopher acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $112,434.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $28,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

