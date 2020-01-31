811 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 811 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $135,381.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,255 shares of company stock worth $4,013,729 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CTXS stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
Featured Article: Coverage Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.