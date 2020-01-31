811 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 811 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $135,381.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,255 shares of company stock worth $4,013,729 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.