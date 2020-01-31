$94.08 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will announce sales of $94.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.54 million and the highest is $96.61 million. Regional Management reported sales of $83.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $351.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.27 million to $354.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $395.18 million, with estimates ranging from $389.96 million to $400.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of RM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 16,803.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Regional Management by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

