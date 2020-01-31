AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,440,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,840. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

