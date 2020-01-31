Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,470

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Panmure Gordon cut Abcam to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,310.80 ($17.24).

ABC opened at GBX 1,402 ($18.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 64.31. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,266.35.

In other Abcam news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40). Also, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total value of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

