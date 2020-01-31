Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,481,000 after purchasing an additional 526,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,533,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 85,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 320,383 shares in the last quarter.

AKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 37,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,320. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.93%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

