Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XLRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.57.

XLRN stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,432. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

