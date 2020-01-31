Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from to in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XLRN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.57.

XLRN traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.78. 1,250,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,432. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 14.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 252.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

