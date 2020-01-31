Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $5.11 on Monday, reaching $91.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,983,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.