Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Accenture by 45.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.43. 70,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

