Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 8.8% in January

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 485,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ACER stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 311,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACER. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

