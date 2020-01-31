Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

ACHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACHN remained flat at $$6.76 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $946.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 677.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.