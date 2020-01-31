Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATVI. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,082,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,541. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

