Adams (LON:ADA) Trading Up 8.3%

Adams PLC (LON:ADA)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09), approximately 11,428 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 787% from the average daily volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and a PE ratio of -16.25.

About Adams (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

