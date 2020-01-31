Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADNT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.52.
ADNT stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Adient has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
About Adient
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
