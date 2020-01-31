Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADNT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Adient has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.