Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,210,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 98,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 40,220,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,023,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

