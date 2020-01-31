Africa Oil Corp. Buys 20,930,000 Shares of Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) Stock

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) insider Africa Oil Corp. purchased 20,930,000 shares of Africa Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$6,600,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,982,414 shares in the company, valued at C$81,038,890.29.

Shares of AFE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.33. 306,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,552. Africa Energy Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a current ratio of 25.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of $225.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Africa Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.36 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit