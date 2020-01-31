Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

