Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $30.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from to in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Agilysys by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Agilysys by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Agilysys by 25.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 371,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.92 million, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Analyst Recommendations for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

