Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $30.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from to in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Agilysys by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Agilysys by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Agilysys by 25.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 371,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.92 million, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.