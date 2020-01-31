Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.83. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.