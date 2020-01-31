AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.88

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 59858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.
AIQUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.