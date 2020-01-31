AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.88

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 59858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after buying an additional 75,011 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

