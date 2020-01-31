AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.05 and last traded at $54.05, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29.

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

