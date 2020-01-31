Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Price Down 11%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)’s share price dropped 11% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90, approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

