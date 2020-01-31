AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital raised shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. First Analysis raised shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. 18,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 26.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlarmCom (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.