Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. 612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.81%.

In other news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

