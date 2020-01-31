Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Alcentra Capital posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.84%.

ABDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABDC opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Alcentra Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

In other Alcentra Capital news, Director Edward Grebow acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,223.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $130,762. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 240,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 222,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

